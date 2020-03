FINCHAMPSTEAD PARISH COUNCIL is to hold its annual gathering from 7pm on Wednesday, March 11.

The event will include presentations on our work over the last year and some of the council’s plans for the future, and an update on the Finchampstead Neighbourhood Development Plan.

Afterwards, parish councillors will be available to talk to while refreshments are served.

It will be held at the FBC Centre in Gorse Ride North.