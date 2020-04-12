Finchampstead primary school staff team up to create hilarious video spoofing Queen’s I Want To Break Free

A FINCHAMPSTEAD primary school has created an Easter treat for its pupils and their families – a hilarious lip sync video of Queen’s classic hit I Want To Break Free.

In it, staff members from Nine Mile Ride Primary School are seen dancing and singing along to the song while welding mops, brooms, feather dusters and other cleaning implements.

One even dressed up in 80s gear and is seen being pushed along in a sit and ride car as they singalong to one of Queen’s biggest hits. Another has a Freddie Mercury-style moustache.

Headteacher Ali Brown said that the aim of the heart-warming video was “to make as many people smile as possible”.

The school usually makes a Christmas treat, but Ms Brown decided to make this extra “as a way to keep in touch with our families and as an Easter treat for the children during lockdown”.

Staff member Mark Scurr chose the song, which was felt to be the perfect choice during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The staff at Nine Mile Ride are always up for a laugh so those who wanted to be part of the Easter fun signed up and were allocated a part,” Mrs Brown explained.

“Social distancing meant the majority of filming was done at home and then each part was sent to Mark, who spends a long time working his magic to create and produce the final result.

“It is such a strange and worrying time for our communities so we wanted to bring a bit of light relief and humour to our children and let them know that we are still here and that they are not forgotten.”

The school is part of The Circle Trust, which includes Shinfield Infants and Junior Schools and St Crispin’s School.

“Other Circle Trust schools were also putting lockdown videos together so there was a bit of friendly competition going on between us,” Mrs Brown added.

