Fire brigade calls on Wokingham borough residents to check and fit smoke alarms

THE fire brigade is hoping you’ll have 2020 vision when it comes to fire safety, and has issued a call for Wokingham borough residents to check their home fire safety.

During January, the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is supporting the Fire Kills campaign, which asks people to make sure they fit smoke alarms on every level of their home and to test them weekly.

They say it only takes a few seconds and can save lives.

And the fire brigade warns that while nine in 10 homes have at least one working smoke alarm, they only alerted householders to a fire in only 43% of cases reported in England. The most common reason a smoke alarm failed to activate was because the fire was outside its range.

RBFRS group manager Jess James said: “We must all make sure that we have enough smoke alarms in our homes. If you don’t have enough, or they’re not in the right place, you might not be alerted in time.

“You should make sure you have at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home, preferably in hallways and landings near to sleeping areas or electrical appliances.”

The Fire Kills tips from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Install at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home

Fit your smoke alarms in the right place. The ideal position is on the ceiling, in the middle of a room or on a hallway or landing

Consider fitting additional alarms in other rooms where there are electrical appliances and near sleeping areas

Not put smoke alarms in or near kitchens and bathrooms where smoke or steam can set them off by accident

Check your type of alarm and replace your smoke alarms when advised – depending on your alarm this could be every ten years or even every year

Check on elderly friends and relatives to ensure their smoke alarms are tested and fitted properly

Plan and practise an escape route and make sure that everyone in your home knows it.



To find out more about how to ensure you have enough working smoke alarms, visit: https://bit.ly/37uIVFK

