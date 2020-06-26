The Wokingham Paper

Fire engines called to house fire in Newtown, Reading

by Phil Creighton0
House fire Liverpool Road
Police, fire crews and the ambulance service have been called to a house fire in Reading's Newtown area

FIRE CREWS have been called to a house fire in Reading's Newtown this afternoon.

The incident took place in Liverpool Road, close to the border between Wokingham and Reading boroughs.

Four fire engines, two ambulances and several police cars were called to the scene.

Parts of Liverpool Road, which is a main route out of Newtown, has been closed to allow fire crews to do their work.

An eyewitness told Wokingham.Today: “It seems to be a domestic house fire and it doesn’t appear that there were any severe injuries.

“Liverpool Road is closed just up from the little side street on the left by the old phonebox to at least Riverside Court.”

