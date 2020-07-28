Fire engines called to Twyford twice in one week

FIRE ENGINES were called out twice last week to a community green in Twyford.

On Wednesday evening, the Wokingham fire crew were called out to a bonfire in the woods at Stanlake Meadow, where they tackled the blaze for 20 minutes before it was extinguished.

And on Monday evening, the Mortimer crew were called out after a small, deliberate fire was created just off Stanlake Lane.

A spokesperson from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We would like to remind residents of the dangers of bonfires, particularly in warm and dry weather.

“These incidents also serve as a reminder that if you are visiting the area and you do spot a fire – however small – get yourself to a safe place and call 999 as soon as possible.”

Twyford Parish Council is calling for visitors to respect the woodland.

Parish clerk Lucy Moffatt said: “Our volunteers have been working on creating a woodland walkway through the copse and created a dead hedge which is advantageous for insects and wildlife.

“The area is open to members of the public to enjoy and in November local residents will be planting more than 60 trees as part of a crowd fundraising project to extend the copse.”

Ms Moffatt said she hopes visitors will become more aware of the damage fires can cause to woodland — especially during the summer.

For more information about outdoor fires, visit: rbfrs.co.uk/outandabout.