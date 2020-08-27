First Days Children’s Charity helps combat school uniform shortage

The UK’s biggest school uniform supplier is struggling with stock shortages due to coronavirus

SCHOOL UNIFORMS are in short supply this year due to the disruption caused by coronavirus.

But Hurst-based charity, First Days, said they’re ready to fill the gap.

Stevenson’s, the biggest uniform supplier in the UK, has announced that country lockdowns, factory shutdowns and delays to supplier shipments have all impacted the supply of uniforms this September.

In a statement, the company said: “This year we know we will struggle to have all the stock we need before term starts. We don’t like it any more than you.”

Co-CEO, Mark Stevenson said the delays in manufacturing and need to social distance in store have created the “perfect storm” for the supplier.

This summer, the company has seen online sales increase by 90% as fewer people head to their nearest shop.

In the Reading branch, the pandemic has triggered a 218% rise in online sales, compared to getting kitted-out in store.

More orders are being split into separate parcels, so that items are sent as soon as the stock arrives. This means a blazer might arrive before the shirt and PE kit.

And more clothes are being back ordered, with some shipments still due to come in from South East Asia.

Supplier warns there will be some students without uniform

Mr Stevenson told Wokingham.Today: “Fulfilment of online orders at the Reading branch is behind by five to six days.

“Children go back to school next week, and we are doing our best to get on top of web orders, but undoubtedly there will be some without uniform.”

Hoping to meet any shortages, Emma Cantrell, founder of First Days Children’s Charity (pictured on front page) said she will do everything she can to meet the demand.

She told Wokingham.Today: “We would hate for any child not to start the year with the right uniform. We’ve been helping families with this for a few years, but this year is different.

Charity steps in with uniform swap shops

“We are running uniform swap shops, where parents can donate good quality uniforms, and get stocked up with brand new, and nearly new uniforms to replace what they’ve donated.

“This year, more parents own uniforms that haven’t worn out, but might not fit anymore. I bought my daughter new school shoes before lockdown, they’ve barely been worn but her feet have grown.”

Volunteers at First Days sort through the donated uniform. This year there are more families with good-quality clothes as they haven’t been worn during lockdown. Picture: Emma Cantrell

And research from clothes label company, My Nametags showed that more than one in 10 parents in the South East throw uniform items away once their children have outgrown them, even though they are still in a wearable condition.

Last year, there were more than 200,000 uniforms across the region binned that could have been re-worn.

Ms Cantrell said First Days is poised and ready to run swap shops at community centres in the borough, should there be a surge in demand.

“I’m confident that we’re in a place to do that, we don’t want Year 7s going into their new school without the right stuff. They may not get the blazer to last until Year 11 but they can get one that works for now.”

Clothing production fell into the eye of the storm

Mr Stevenson said the supply of uniforms had been heavily affected due to the seasonality of the business.

“Our production usually happens in March and April, but that was the complete eye of the storm,” he said. “Factories across the world have been in turbulent times with their own lockdowns.

“Our products usually arrive in May, ready for sale in June and July, but we’ve been peddling hard to fly garments in, over July and August.

“We’re still receiving shipments.”

Mr Stevenson said the admin side of the business has been crippled as more parents left buying uniforms until later this summer.

“We’ve been trying to get people to book appointments, but there’s only so much we can do to advertise and get people to shop early,” he said.

“There have been some mixed messages from Government about what uniforms might consist of this year, so I understand why there were reservations about buying early.

“But it bottlenecked the business.”

Ms Stevenson said last week, the Reading branch saw queues of 100 metres, a combination of late buying and social distancing inside.

“We would usually be able to fit 18 families in that shop,” he said. “But now we can only have six customers at one time. There’s queueing during peak times of 11am and 2pm so we’re encouraging people to come in earlier or later.”

Parents encouraged to donate good quality uniform

Parents struggling to get hold of uniform, or have clothes they can donate can visit the First Days warehouse on Broadwater Lane, Hurst.

Donations are welcome between 10am and noon each Saturday.

The charity is appealing for good quality school shoes, trainers and football boots — especially larger sizes, generic uniform with lots of life left in it, blazers and logo items for secondary schools in Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading and new stationery, bags, pencil cases, tights and socks suitable for all ages.

For more information about finding uniforms through FirstDays, visit: www.firstdays.net

And for more information about the disruption at Stevenson’s, visit: www.stevensons.co.uk