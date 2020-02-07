Five arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and stealing wallets and Air Pods from victims

FIVE people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery while impersonating a police officer following a spate of incidents that took place across neighbouring Reading last night.

Thames Valley Police said that in each case, members of the public were stopped by a group of people in either a dark Mazda or a Vauxhall Astra.

They had fake police ID and pretended to be police officers, taking bank cards, driving licences, Air Pods, wallets and money from their alleged victims.

The four incidents took place on Thursday, February 6, between 10pm and midnight at Kensington Road in West Reading, Cholmeley Road in East Reading, Florence Walk close to the River Kennet and Staverton Road in Whitley. Police said no one was injured during the incidents.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Jarvis of Area CID based at Reading police station, said: “We have arrested five people on suspicion of robbery and impersonating a police officer.

“We are continuing our investigation and appealing for anyone who might have information about these incidents to come forward.

“There is a possibility that more people have been approached and stopped and had items taken from them, if this has happened to you we would also ask you to get in touch.

“If you have information or need to report an incident please call 101 quoting 43200042986.

“If you have any doubt about someone who identifies themselves to you as a police officer, ask to see their warrant card.

“All officers’ warrant cards will display their photograph, name and shoulder number and will include a hologram of the force crest and the signature of the Chief Constable.

“You can also call 101 and give the officer’s shoulder number or name to the call handler and they will be able to confirm the officer’s identity.”