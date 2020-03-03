Five speakers announced for first Wokingham Youth Climate Conference

A FOCUS on sustainable fashion is promised to sixth formers attending a youth climate conference later this month.

Five guests, including Oxfam’s Ruth Gibbs, will talk about topics relating to the climate emergency, including fashion, climate justice, migration and transport.

Sixth formers across the borough are being invited to the conference, where they can share their ideas about everyday changes people can make to help act on the climate emergency.

She said: “I’m excited to be involved at this crucial time for our climate.

“Oxfam is leading the way in promoting second hand as a sustainable solution to fast fashion. I hope to inspire students to act now.”

Also invited to speak are Africa Bauza Garcia-Arcicollar and Alex McLaughlin, PhD students from the University of Reading, who will introduce the social justice aspect of the climate emergency.

They said: “We are really excited to be part of the Wokingham Borough Council’s youth climate conference.

“We hope to transmit a sense of empathy towards affected populations and empower young people to take action here and now.”

The final guests announced are Domhnall McFarline and Julie Pillai from My Journey Wokingham, a campaign which hopes to change local commuting habits to be more sustainable.

“We are delighted to get the chance to discuss a vitally important issue with the borough’s young people and to get their perspectives on methods to foster behaviour change,” they said.

“The choice of how we travel anywhere is a choice we make every day, and any changes will have big consequences.”

Wokingham Borough Council said that it hopes the event will open up the discussion as the first of its outreach projects to local teenagers.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency of Wokingham Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted to invite these fantastic speakers to join us at the council offices to inform us on, and discuss, these important topics.

“These experts bring a real depth and breadth of knowledge to our event. We know the young people attending will take home ideas and information to help them make a difference in their lives.”

The conference is being held at Wokingham Borough Council’s Shute End offices on Monday, March 30, from 4pm to 7pm. It is open to 80 sixth formers aged 16 and above.