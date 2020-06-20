Flags to fly at half-mast across Wokingham to honour George Floyd

On Thursday, flags across the borough will fly at half-mast to remember the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police officers.

June 25 marks one month since the tragic events that has led to the start of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Wokingham Town and Borough Councils are both planning to take part in the mark of respect. Earley Town Council has also announced plans to do so.

The town council said that inclusivity and equality are key values for it and Wokingham residents.

Wokingham Town Mayor, Cllr Tony Lack, said: “Like me, I am sure many of you found the death of George Floyd truly shocking.

“As a Town Council we value the many different cultures which make such a significant contribution to our community and reject discrimination and all forms of racism.

“Instead, we promote respect for everyone, and are confident that our community will do the same.”

Labour leaders on the borough and town councils had requested that a Black Lives Matter flag be flown.

They wrote: “Flying the flag cannot be a substitute for the other actions required of us all, we believe it will provide the most powerful of public declarations of the values held by our communities and our determination to end racism.”