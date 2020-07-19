Fleabag comes to the big screen: Showcase’s season of National Theatre plays

FANS of the BBC comedy-drama Fleabag will have a chance to see the play that inspired the show thanks to a Winnersh cinema.

Showcase reopened earlier this month under Covid-secure conditions, screening classic films from across the years.

Now it is teaming up with the National Theatre to screen some of its best plays, including Phoebe Waller-bridge’s award-winning one-woman show, which had been broadcast live from the West End last year.

And best of all, tickets are just £5 each.

Also joining the Event Cinema line-up is provocative comedy, Present Laughter, directed by Matthew Warchus at The Old Vic.

The cast includes Andrew Scott, who also starred in the BBC version of Fleabag, this play’s depiction of modern-day fame is said to be a captivating must-see.

If it’s a love story you’re after, Cyrano de Bergerac stars James McAvoy. This powerful adaptation from The Jamie Lloyd Company follows Cyrano as he tries to win over Roxanne using his eloquent way with words.

Showcase is also planning an ongoing programme of National Theatre Live plays throughout this year to help support the wider theatre industry: theatres are still unable to stage live performances indoors.

Throughout 2020, Showcase will also show performances from Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus, Gwendoline Christie in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sir Ian McKellen in King Lear, and Sally Field and Bill Pullman in All My Sons.

On the Event Cinema line-up, James Dobbin, Director of Event Cinema, UK & International, Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re really excited to announce that we will be screening a number of plays from National Theatre Live.

“It’s been a tough time for the theatre industry and theatre fans, so we’d like to show our support by bringing these performances to the big screen for fans to enjoy.”

Speaking about National Theatre Live productions returning to cinemas, Emma Keith, head of broadcast for the National Theatre, said, “We are delighted National Theatre Live’s plays are back on the big screen at Showcase Cinemas.

“We are pleased that the many theatre fans across the UK will have the opportunity to be entertained at their local cinemas.

“We believe theatre and the arts are a force for good in turbulent times, and while many theatres remain closed to live performances onstage, the big screen experience provides the next best thing to being there.”

There is more to the Event Cinema line-up. It will also include Riverdance, Princess Mononoke and family favourites Zog and Highway Rat.

To welcome back cinemagoers, Showcase Cinemas will be screening all films, including Event Cinema, for just £5 a ticket.

Guests are advised to book tickets online in advance or use the self-service ticket machines in the cinema lobby.

All Showcase sites opening have a thorough cleaning regime in place, plus multiple hand sanitising stations for guests to use.

For the full list of screenings, to book tickets and watch the ‘Be Showcase Safe’ video, visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/