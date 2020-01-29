Floating stage of fun: Madness among headliners for Henley Festival

HEADLINERS have been announced for this year’s Henley Festival, with disco at the heart of the line-up.

The five-day event will be kick-started with Madness on Wednesday evening. Thursday will see James Blunt take the floating stage, followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sarah Cox, from BBC Radio 2 on the Friday evening.

Henley Festival’s Artistic director Stewart Collins said: “One of the great privileges of my job is that I tend to get to see all of these acts before booking, and I saw Sophie Ellis-Bextor literally about three months ago. It was the most brilliant night of disco and she will be bringing all of that with her huge disco ball to the floating stage.”

Saturday night will see Disco Classical, a full band play hits from Prince to Sister Sledge and ending in tradition, the Sunday night will host the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

While the floating stage may be the highlight of the evening for some, there will be other performances throughout each evening, including world music in The Bedouin Tent, a comedy club in The Salon, a Jazz Club and dance music in Pure Heaven.

The festival has a range of bars and food vendors to choose from. Picture: Henley Festival

On the jazz acts, Mr Collins said: “We have some fabulous names this year, including the Boneshaker band, the Moscow Drug Club, and this next one is my favourite, Natty Congeroo and the Flames of Rhythm. They sound absolutely wonderful.”

Throughout the early evening, young musicians scouted by BBC Introducing Berkshire will perform in the Pure Heaven venue.

The Henley Festival is a music charity, that hopes to support and provide a platform for young performers, explained Mr Collins.

Hoping to make the event “just that little bit more special”, Mr Collins has booked a variety of visual arts including roaming artists, sculptures and installations. There will also be two art galleries; the jazz garden gallery which will promote and develop up and coming artists, with pieces for sale at reasonable prices; and ther festival gallery full of curated work.

There will be a range of roaming performers throughout the five days. Picture: Henley Festival

Mr Collins’ personal recommendation is a smaller act.

“I certainly will not miss Martin Harley, a steel string guitarist performing in the bedouin tent,” said Mr Collins. “He is absolutely phenomenal.”

Comedy to suit a range of tastes will be on offer throughout the festival.

On Wednesday, guests can see Matt Forde, on Thursday, Milton Jones and The Lost Voice Guy — from Great Britain’s Got Talent. Friday night will host Al Murray, the pub landlord, Saturday night will see Simon Evans take to the stage, and closing the event on Sunday will be Shappi Khorsandi and Rory Bremner.

The festival’s new director, Nick Mattingley explained the tone he’s aiming for: “The fact it’s black tie really sets itself apart from other festivals. We want guests to feel as though they’re part of the performance. We want people to participate in the festival themselves by dressing up and getting into costume.

“But we also want to attract a broad audience, and have people coming time and time again. With such high production values, multiple stages, fireworks every night and the performing arts, there’s not a chance you’d get bored.”

Fireworks will take place each night. Picture: Henley Festival

The festival will run from Wednesday, July 8 to Sunday, July 12.

General admission tickets from £50 and seated tickets from £75. More information here: http://henley-festival.co.uk/