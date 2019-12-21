FLOOD ALERT: River Loddon bursts banks at Winnersh, Swallowfield residents urged to move possessions

More rain is on the way, prompting warnings

Mill Lane in Sindlesham is currently closed due to flooding Picture: Phil Creighton

A WARNING has been issued to residents living close to the River Loddon as heavy rain causes water levels to rise.

The Environment Agency said that with more rain on the way, the river is expected to remain at risk of flooding over the next 24 hours.

The grounds around the Premier Inn at Winnersh roundabout have flooded. The car park is not affected Picture: Phil Creighton

Although homes in Swallowfield are not expected to flood, there is a risk and homeowners are urged to move possession and valuables off the ground and to safety.

And there has been flooding in Winnersh where the River Loddon has burst its banks.

Winnersh Garden Centre was closed this morning due to flooding Picture: Phil Creighton

The Winnersh Garden Centre has been closed as the car park is flooded, while parts of the Showcase Cinema car park are also cordoned off.

The electric charging points at the Hilton Doubletree hotel at Sindlesham are submerged, and tractors are being used to ferry hotel guests to and from the car park.

A car was stuck in the Lands End ford at Charvil Picture: Mark Campbell

And cars have been getting stuck in the Lands End Ford in Charvil.

Yesterday, Sandford Lane in Hurst was closed to traffic as a result of flooding.

The Environment Agency notes: “River levels are high but slowly dropping on the River Loddon and Blackwater as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Therefore, further flooding of property is not expected. Further rainfall showers are forecast today with a rain coming in overnight, with the potential to be heavy at times.

“We expect river levels to remain high over the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation.

There is flooding on the roads at Winnersh roundabout this morning Picture: Phil Creighton

“We have had our incident response staff in the area working to clear blockages. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings and move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety.”

There are also warnings in place for the Emm Brook, and the River Thames in Wargrave, Sonning and Remenham.

Parts of The George pub’s outdoor terrace is underwater after the River Loddon burst its banks Picture: Phil Creighton

Doug Wilson, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We are monitoring rainfall and river levels closely and are operating our flood defences across southern and central England, reducing the risk of flooding to thousands of homes and businesses.

Parts of the Showcase cinema car park are flooded, but the site remains open Picture: Phil Creighton

“Environment Agency teams have also put up temporary flood defences in a number of locations including Bradford on Avon, Leatherhead and Guildford and are ready to deploy high volume pumps should they be needed.

“Our flood information officers are out on the ground in communities where there is a risk of flooding and we have over 350 staff working around the clock to help keep people safe.

“We advise people to sign up for flood warnings, to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water – just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”