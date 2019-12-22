FLOOD ALERT: Wargrave on alert, Swallowfield suffers, River Thames overflows and Winnersh still affected … but it should be a dry week (sorry if you wanted a white Christmas)

Flooding at the Wokingham Waterside Centre in Earley, where the River Thames has burst its banks Picture: Phil Creighton

WATER levels in rivers across Wokingham borough remain high, with the River Thames coming over its banks in Earley, homes in Wargrave warned of flooding today and roads in Swallowfield still flooded.

The Environment Agency has flood warnings in place, although waters are starting to recede.

And with the weather forecast looking like Christmas week will be mostly dry, the risk of homes flooding is minimal.

The area by Thames Valley Park resembles a lake. Flooding is expected in Wargrave today Picture: Phil Creighton

In Wargrave, residents are being warned that isolated flooding of low-lying properties adjacent to the river in the Loddon Drive area of Wargrave is possible later today.

River levels have risen on the River Loddon due to the heavy rain, and it is possible that the water could reach homes.

There is flooding on land behind Swallowfield Parish Hall Picture: Phil Creighton

The Environment Agency warned: “Our incident response staff are in the area clearing weed and trash screens and in the area checking defences. Please move family, pets and cars to safety and remain safe and aware of your local surroundings.”

Other flood warnings from the Environment Agency have not been updated since yesterday morning.

Water remains on the roads around Swallowfield, making driving conditions dangerous Picture: Phil Creighton

The Environment Agency warned that although homes shouldn’t be affected, here is a risk and homeowners are urged to move possession and valuables off the ground and to safety.

As water levels go down, the roads around Swallowfield are starting to return to normal.

Flood warnings are in place throughout Swallowfield Picture: Phil Creighton

Part Lane is still flooded this morning, but Church Road is clearing. There is some surface water, and mud and debris on the road.

The fields around the Blackwater River are flooded and the playground around Swallowfield Parish Hall is waterlogged.

Land around Long River is flooded.

Blackwater River has flooded land in Swallowfield Picture: Phil Creighton

In Winnersh, the car parks for Showcase Cinema and Winnersh Garden Centre are both starting to return to normal, while the car park of the Doubletree hotel at Sindlesham Mill is starting to become accessible.

The electric charging points which were under water yesterday are now starting to clear.

Water levels on Long River are high Picture: Phil Creighton

An in Earley, by the Wokingham Waterside Centre, the River Thames has burst its banks with water all along the fields along the Thameside path.

In a statement on Friday, Doug Wilson, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

“Our flood information officers are out on the ground in communities where there is a risk of flooding and we have over 350 staff working around the clock to help keep people safe.

“We advise people to sign up for flood warnings, to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water – just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

Where flood waters have receded, mud remains on the road Picture: Phil Creighton

Have you been affected? Email us news@wokinghampaper.co.uk