Flood warnings issued for three rivers across borough as heavy rain continues

WARNINGS of flooding are coming in across the borough for three rivers.

The Lower River Loddon, the Emm Brook and the River Thames are all experiencing rising levels after recent heavy rainfall.

This morning at 9.26am the Government Flood Information Service warned of possible flooding in Hurst, Winnersh, Emmbrook and Twyford due to the rising water levels and heavy rain last night — expected to continue into most of the day.

The Loddon River appears to have burst it’s banks in a picture taken facing west from Hurst Rd, Twyford. The houses are in Wellington Close. Picture: Rob Yeadon

They are warning residents to be prepared for possible flooding of roads and farmland.

However, have confirmed that property flooding is not currently expected.

Flood map for the Wokingham Borough. Updated at 9.26am. Picture: Government Flood Information Service

In an online update, they stated: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff have been in the area clearing trash screens and checking defences.

“Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings and refer to the ‘River and Sea levels in England’ webpage for current river levels.”

You can check the current situation using: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings