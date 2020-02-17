Flood water is putting hedgehogs at risk, warns rescue charity

HEDGEHOGS are at risk due to current flooding across the borough, warns animal rescue charity.

Jayne Morgan, from The Happy Hedgehog Rescue spoke to The Wokingham Paper about her concerns.

She said: “Hedgehogs often live in close proximity to people.

“With all the new houses on floodplains, it’s highly likely there are lots of hedgehogs living around there.

“If you see a hedgehog out during the daytime, stuck or swimming in floodwater, find some protective gloves or a towel and pick it up.

“Wrap the hedgehog in a towel, blanket or fleece and try to find a high-sided box to place it in.

“Bring it into the warmth of your home and then ring a hedgehog rescue centre.”

Ms Morgan added that once on the phone, the centre will undertake a triage and ask questions about the animal’s health.

The Happy Hedgehog Rescue, based in Yateley can be contacted on: 01252 871 478.

Alternatively, contact the British Hedgehog Preservation Society at: 01584 890 801.