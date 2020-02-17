FLOODED SHOWCASE ROUNDABOUT: How to avoid the area

WITH the Showcase Roundabout flooded and partially closed to traffic, motorists are stuck in jams.

Reading Buses tweeted earlier that the Lion bus route is facing diversions. The Bracknell route is running normally, but buses towards Reading are being diverted.

The best advice is to avoid the area completely.

But how?

For people who can use public transport, the trains between Reading and Wokingham are the best bet. Stations are open as normal.

If you want to drive from Reading or Bracknell to Wokingham, use the A329m.

But what if you’re trying to get to Winnersh?

All routes are facing delays and there are few alternatives.

For those travelling from Reading towards Wokingham, the Reading Road is probably your best bet. The route going straight over the roundabout is open and passable, just relayed. Reading Road from the Showcase roundabout towards Winnersh Crossroads is moving, but slowly.

An alternative route could be to go from Reading along the Bath Road towards Twyford, and using the Hurst Road to go through Whistley Green, along Lodge Road and then Davis Street into Robinhood Lane.

For those heading from Wokingham, again, travelling on the A329m towards Reading is your best route at this time.

In Sindlesham, Mill Lane is closed due to flooding. Reading Road traffic backs up to around Simon’s Lane.

Attempting to drive via Barkham Road to King Street Lane and you’ll get caught in queues. The shortcut through Churchill Drive is also facing heavy traffic as it attempts to get on to the Reading Road.

Driving through to Arborfield Cross, and attempting to reach Reading via the A327 is also difficult as there is flooding there.