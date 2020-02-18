FLOODING: More rain forecast for today, but roads are starting to reopen

FLOODWATERS across the borough are starting to recede, but with heavy rain forecast for this evening and later this week, they could rise again.

Yesterday, motorists faced a day of disruption after the River Loddon burst its banks and flooded the Showcase Roundabout. Traffic diversions meant that the roads were clogged, with cars backing up the Reading Road all the way to the Rifle Volunteer pub at one point.

And there has been numerous road closures across the borough as other rivers burst their banks.

However, the flood waters have gone down overnight and many roads that were closed are now reopened.

There is still surface water or puddles at the side of the road and there will be places where they are single track as a result.

Debris from the floodwaters is also evident, with many stones, chippings and pot holes opening up.

Much of Swallowfield is now reopened again – Part Lane had a road closure in place when The Wokingham Paper visited this morning. However, Church Lane was open.

Greensward Lane in Arborfield is now clear of floodwater, as is the A327, although there are puddles on the verges. Traffic is flowing freely again.

In Sindlesham, Mill Lane is still flooded and a tractor is being used to ferry guests to and from the Doubletree by Hilton hotel. The Tesla charging points are still under water.

Parts of Showcase Roundabout were still taped off by police just before 9am this morning, but it is almost fully open and traffic is flowing freely.

Sandford Lane in Woodley is still closed.

The Met Office is forecasting a dry day, with rain due to start around 5pm. It will be heavy until around 8pm, but continue falling until around 10pm this evening.

Many parts of the borough are still underwater today Picture: Phil Creighton

Showers are expected throughout the day tomorrow and heavy rain all day on Thursday.

Flood alerts remain in place on the River Loddon, River Blackwater and River Thames.

As a result of the flooding at the Showcase Roundabout, planned works on King Street Lane in Winnersh have been postponed. These would have seen the road closed between 8pm to 6am to allow bridge repairs to be carried out.

Thames Valley Police are warning motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads that have been closed.

In a post on social media, they said: “When there are cones and signs saying “Police Road Closed” or other such variations, we actually mean it.

“They are closed for a reason and that is for your safety and the safety of others. Along with your dented pride, you may find we have little sympathy when we have to rescue you, your insurance are unlikely to pay out and you could put yourself and others at risk of serious harm.”