Flowers left outside damaged house, after man dies in Grazeley collision

BUNCHES of flowers have been left by a tree in Grazeley after a man died in a car accident on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 10.24pm on Thursday, January 30, on Mortimer Road, just by the junction with Lambwood Hill.

The porch of the house was removed and an exterior wall damaged.

Damage to a house in Mortimer Road, Grazeley

Thames Valley Police said that it is appealing for witnesses to the collision.

The man who died was in his 20s, and was driving a red Vauxhall Astra. He was taken to hospital but has since passed away, his next of kin have been informed, but he has not been named.

There was a passenger in the Astra, who was also in his 20s. Police said that he was also taken to hospital, but only suffered minor injuries and has been discharged.

Mortimer Road, Grazeley

Senior Investigating officer for the incident is Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins, of the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit based at Three Mile Cross.

In a statement, he said: “Sadly a man has died following this road traffic collision and my thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time. His family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision or any drivers in the vicinity of Mortimer Road and Mereoak Lane to please come forward.

“Furthermore, I would also ask residents and motorists who may have CCTV of the local area or any dash-cam footage to please check to see if it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200034463.”