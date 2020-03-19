Food collection planned for Tuesday to help Wokingham victims of domestic abuse

A FOOD collection for families who are suffering from domestic abuse will take place on Tuesday, March 24.
Wokingham Baptist Church will be open from 9.15am to 11.45am to receive donations from members of the public.
It is organised by Kaleidoscopic.uk, a charity set up by Wokingham borough resident Vickie Robertson.
She is asking people to attend the Milton Road church only if they have no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, as per the NHS guidelines.
The shopping list is divided into five sections: fresh goods, jars, dry goods, sanitary items and cleaning products.
As with foodbank donations, they should be in date and unopened.
Ms Robertson said: “Our food donation morning is set for Tuesday, please donate if you can all.
“Huge thanks to Wokingham Baptist Church for making this possible.”
The shopping list
Fresh items
- Eggs
- Bread
- Milk
- Potatoes
- Margarine/butter
- Fruit
- Vegetables
- Cheese
Tins
- Tuna
- Vegetables
- Soup
- Fruit
- Tomatoes
- Tomato puree
- Stews
- Pies
- Beans
- Spaghetti
- Potatoes
- Rice Pudding
- Custard
Jars
- Mayonnaise
- Pasta sauces
- Curry (any variety)
- Jam
- Marmalade
- Marmite
- Calpol
Dry goods
- Tea
- Coffee
- Sugar
- Flour
- Rice
- Pasta (all types)
- Meal kits
- Multipack crisps
- Biscuits
- Crackers
- Wraps
Sanitary items
- Toilet roll
- Tissues
- Tampons/sanitary towels
- Wipes
- Nappies (all ages)
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Deodorant
- Bubble bath
Cleaning products
- Bleach
- Washing powder/softener
- Washing-up liquid
For help, support and useful numbers, log on to www.kaleidoscopic.uk
