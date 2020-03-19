Food collection planned for Tuesday to help Wokingham victims of domestic abuse

By
Phil Creighton
-
0
Nappies
Nappies is one of the items on the shopping list Picture: Mahesh Patel from Pixabay

A FOOD collection for families who are suffering from domestic abuse will take place on Tuesday, March 24.

Wokingham Baptist Church will be open from 9.15am to 11.45am to receive donations from members of the public.

It is organised by Kaleidoscopic.uk, a charity set up by Wokingham borough resident Vickie Robertson.

She is asking people to attend the Milton Road church only if they have no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, as per the NHS guidelines.

The shopping list is divided into five sections: fresh goods, jars, dry goods, sanitary items and cleaning products.

As with foodbank donations, they should be in date and unopened.

Ms Robertson said: “Our food donation morning is set for Tuesday, please donate if you can all.

“Huge thanks to Wokingham Baptist Church for making this possible.”

The shopping list

Fresh items

  • Eggs
  • Bread
  • Milk
  • Potatoes
  • Margarine/butter
  • Fruit
  • Vegetables
  • Cheese

Tins

  • Tuna
  • Vegetables
  • Soup
  • Fruit
  • Tomatoes
  • Tomato puree
  • Stews
  • Pies
  • Beans
  • Spaghetti
  • Potatoes
  • Rice Pudding
  • Custard

Jars

  • Mayonnaise
  • Pasta sauces
  • Curry (any variety)
  • Jam
  • Marmalade
  • Marmite
  • Calpol

Dry goods

  • Tea
  • Coffee
  • Sugar
  • Flour
  • Rice
  • Pasta (all types)
  • Meal kits
  • Multipack crisps
  • Biscuits
  • Crackers
  • Wraps

Sanitary items

  • Toilet roll
  • Tissues
  • Tampons/sanitary towels
  • Wipes
  • Nappies (all ages)
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Deodorant
  • Bubble bath

Cleaning products

  • Bleach
  • Washing powder/softener
  • Washing-up liquid

For help, support and useful numbers, log on to www.kaleidoscopic.uk

Kaleidoscopic UK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of