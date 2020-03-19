Food collection planned for Tuesday to help Wokingham victims of domestic abuse

A FOOD collection for families who are suffering from domestic abuse will take place on Tuesday, March 24.

Wokingham Baptist Church will be open from 9.15am to 11.45am to receive donations from members of the public.

It is organised by Kaleidoscopic.uk, a charity set up by Wokingham borough resident Vickie Robertson.

She is asking people to attend the Milton Road church only if they have no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, as per the NHS guidelines.

The shopping list is divided into five sections: fresh goods, jars, dry goods, sanitary items and cleaning products.

As with foodbank donations, they should be in date and unopened.

Ms Robertson said: “Our food donation morning is set for Tuesday, please donate if you can all.

“Huge thanks to Wokingham Baptist Church for making this possible.”

The shopping list

Fresh items

Eggs

Bread

Milk

Potatoes

Margarine/butter

Fruit

Vegetables

Cheese

Tins

Tuna

Vegetables

Soup

Fruit

Tomatoes

Tomato puree

Stews

Pies

Beans

Spaghetti

Potatoes

Rice Pudding

Custard

Jars

Mayonnaise

Pasta sauces

Curry (any variety)

Jam

Marmalade

Marmite

Calpol

Dry goods

Tea

Coffee

Sugar

Flour

Rice

Pasta (all types)

Meal kits

Multipack crisps

Biscuits

Crackers

Wraps

Sanitary items

Toilet roll

Tissues

Tampons/sanitary towels

Wipes

Nappies (all ages)

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Bubble bath

Cleaning products

Bleach

Washing powder/softener

Washing-up liquid

For help, support and useful numbers, log on to www.kaleidoscopic.uk