Food wholesaler launches call and collect service for fresh and frozen goods

HOPING TO take the pressure off the supermarkets, a national food wholesaler has launched a Call and Collect service from it’s Reading depot.

Brakes are offering a range of products including bread, dairy, desserts, drinks, snacks, store cupboard items, fish, meat, poultry, frozen vegetables and ready meals.

Customers are asked to browse the range of products available on Brakes’ website.

After making a note of the foods wanted and their relevant codes, customers should place their order over the phone, where a card payment will be taken.

This can be done anytime between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Adam Collet, UK marketing director for Brakes, said: “By launching this service we will be able to take some of the pressure off local supermarkets and, by offering the option to buy bigger packs, or in bulk, it reduces the number of shopping trips that people need to make, which in turn supports the latest government advice to minimise social contact.”

Once an order has been made, customers will be given a unique order number, and a collection time-slot between 9am and 3pm for the following day (Monday to Friday).

On collection at the Suttons Business Park unit, customers will need the debit card used to place the order and car registration number.

There is no minimum order, customers will not be allowed to buy more than £1,000 worth of food.

In line with supermarkets across the country, purchases are limited to 10 of any particular product.

And social distancing measures are in place upon collection, in order to protect members of the public, staff and suppliers.

Collection will operate from Brakes Food Shop, Unit 24, Suttons Business Park, Earley, Reading, RG6 1AZ