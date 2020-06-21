Forbury Gardens arrest: suspect now detained under terrorism act

A 25-YEAR-OLD man arrested on suspicion of murder has now been rearrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

And police have confirmed that suspect – thought to be Khairi Saadallah – was in Forbury Gardens, in Reading’s town centre at the time of the attack which killed three people and left three people needing hospital treatment.

One of the people who died has now been named as Holt School teacher James Furlong.

He was arrested within five minutes of the initial report and Thames Valley Police officer attended the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), said: “The investigation continues to move at a fast pace.

“We know that the suspect entered into Forbury Gardens in the centre of Reading and attacked members of the public with a knife leaving three people dead and three people needing hospital treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families who will be mourning loved ones after this horrific act, and to all those who have been affected by it. We continue to work with the coroner to formally identify those who have died and to inform and support their relatives.”

Investigations have continued throughout today with much of Reading cordoned off.

DCS Barnes added: “I would like to reiterate earlier requests that people show restraint by not sharing any images and footage of the attack on social media.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who has information that might assist the investigation to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 and quoting Operation Vaselike. If you have any videos or footage that you filmed during the incident please share it with us via www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.”

As confirmed in a statement today by the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, John Campbell, it is thought that this was a one-off attack.

DCS Barnes added: “We continue to work closely with Thames Valley Police and our partners to investigate the motives behind this appalling attack but we are confident this is an isolated incident.

“Finally I would like to take this opportunity encourage the public to remain vigilant. If you see or hear something suspicious, trust your instincts and ACT. Report it to police in confidence via gov.uk/ACT and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity to police, in confidence, via gov.uk/ACT or 0800 789 321.

“In an emergency the public should always call 999. If you get caught up in the event of a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.”