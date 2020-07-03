Forest School given green light to build new air dome

A WINNERSH school has launched a new building project aimed at boosting its sporting prowess.

Work has started on The Forest School and Reading Football Club’s Dome Project, which includes an AirDome and 3G pitch.

The project sees a new access road, car park, Air Dome and new 3G pitch being built over the coming months.

The project has taken several years of planning, but support from Wokingham Borough Council, Sport England, Department of Education sees partners Reading Football Club and The Forest School get the green light.

Forest School Headteacher, Shirley Austin said, “We are absolutely delighted to have begun work on the Dome construction; it’s going to be such a great asset to the school, to Reading Football Club Academy players and to our local community.

“It’s been an incredibly complex project to put together, but now we’ve started we can’t wait to see it take shape.

“Since coming here three years ago we have achieved so much, this project will give our students another excellent learning environment.

“We anticipate the new football dome will be completed by late October.”

Sport at The Forest School is encouraged, there are many teams and sports for students to become involved in, including football, swimming, rugby and basketball.

Alongside the new football dome, as part of the same project the school is also enhancing their Arbor Lane sports pitches, used for rugby, football, cricket and athletics.

When completed, local groups will be able to hire the facilities out too.