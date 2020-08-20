Forest School staff ‘delighted’ with GCSE grades this morning

STAFF at The Forest School say they are proud of the determination shown by students collecting their GCSE results this morning.

Shirley Austin, headteacher said: “This year has been highly unusual, following on from the uncertainty of A-level results we are delighted that our students have clarity, well judged and accurate grades, derived from our centre assessed grades. We followed a robust procedure and ensured every grade was quality assured.

“Our results are reflective of the hard work and effort that our 2020 Year 11s put into their studies throughout their time at The Forest.

“The school ethos of ASPIRE (aspire, safe, prepared, independent, respectful and excellent) is embedded into our school culture. I am delighted that my staff have based the results on data from lessons, attitude to learning, mocks, homework and tests from students’ work to create the accurate CAG result.”

She added: “We are very proud of their efforts, determination and growth mindset. We continually look to improve our teaching and learning outcomes and during the last three years my team and we have made significant improvements; this is reflected in the rapid progress over the past few years.

“Through extended lessons, excellent teaching and learning opportunities and our enhanced monitoring and evaluation of students progress, Forest students have definitely flourished.

“We are of course delighted that Ofqual and the government have reversed the decision to use an algorithm to determine grades and have instead taken into account our centre assessed grades, as our tracking is robust and designed to ensure each student has the best outcomes for them.

“Congratulations to the whole year group, they are a fantastic group of students; we will be delighted to welcome so many back in September into Forest’s successful sixth form to study one of the 24 A-level and vocational courses we offer.”

Staff are in school today to help students with any questions, after the results were sent electronically at 8am.

The school gave a special congratulations to the following students, all of which have an average of 7 or above (A*/A) in every subject; Alexander Ayton, Kai Allsopp, Mohammed Multazim Aripin, Ethan Lac, Daniel Bauge, Michael Das, Cillian Manning, Haroon Zabair, Joshua Brooker, James Knight, Theo Phillips, James Robert, Miraj Choudhury, Felix Maidens, Alex Routledge, Niall Peter, Omar Alkateb, Christopher McAllister, Freddie Anderson, Joe Savory, Ben Hooper and Samuel Blaker.