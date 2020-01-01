Forget the gym: Ros and Liz are making climbing Mount Everest for their new year's resolution

Pair aiming to raise £30,000 to help Sue Ryder Hospice in Tilehurst

MOST people looking to burn off some festive calories head to the gym, but two work colleagues are preparing to climb a mountain – quite literally.

Senior nursing assistant Rosina Lilley and nursing assistant Liz Hopkins, who both work at the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Tilehurst, will take part in a 12-day trek to the base camp of Mount Everest in March.

Over the gruelling expedition, they will cover more than 120km (75 miles) and reach a top altitude of 5,545m.

This will be the final adventure in a series of charity expeditions, which has seen the pair reach the summit of Kilimanjaro and scale Poon Hill in the Himalayas, raising over £30,000.

In a statement, Rosina and Liz said: “We are so excited to tackle this challenge – which we will be our toughest one yet – to raise vital funds for the incredible Duchess of Kent Hospice, which is very close to our hearts.

“We know that many of the patients we have cared for have had dreams and hopes of taking on such a challenge, so we are doing this for them.

“A big thank you to everyone who has donated so far, your support will really spur us on to keep going and reach our goal!”

Liz and Rosina have raised more than £11,000 for their Everest challenge to date, which also includes proceeds from a charity ball held at the Holiday Inn Padworth last November.

All funds raised from their Everest base camp trek will help the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent hospice continue to provide expert care and compassion to those with life-limiting conditions and their families across Berkshire.

To donate to Liz and Rosina’s fundraising page, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ElizabethHopkins3

For more information about the Duchess of Kent Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/how-we-can-help/duchess-of-kent-hospice

