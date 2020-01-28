Forget the roaring 20s, here come the 80s

First acts announced for Rewind 2020

THE LINEUP FOR Rewind, the 80s Music Festival has been released for 2020, with some big names announced.

The three-day event will run from Friday, August 14 until Sunday, August 16, at Temple Island Meadows, Henley-on-Thames.

Opening the festival — and celebrating 50 years since the formation of Queen – Queen Symphonic features a full symphony orchestra, a rock band and four soloists from the international productions of the musical We Will Rock You. They will be performing some of Queen’s greatest hits including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga.

Saturday’s headliner is Jimmy Somerville’s Big Band-Tastic Boogie – a show specially created for the festivals – and Wet Wet Wet on the Sunday.

Also performing throughout the weekend are Billy Ocean, Bananarama, Trevor Horn Band, Nick Heyward, Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannibals, Hue And Cry, Grandmaster Flash, The Christians, Pete Wylie – The Mighty Wah! and John Parr.

There will be additional performances by Soul II Soul, Go West, Nik Kershaw, Cutting Crew, Peter Hook & The Light, Limahl, Captain Sensible, Aswad and Katrina from Katrina & The Waves.

The festival promises neon and fancy-dress glory with a brand-new street food area.

Returning by popular demand is the inflatable church as well as the silent disco.

Also new in 2020 is Club Tropicana – “the drinks aren’t free” – their 80s club in a massive big top, and the Electro Picture Lounge where guests can watch classic 80s videos, documentaries film footage.

The weekend includes camping and glamping options alongside themed bars, funfair, a kid zone and fireworks.

Tickets for all festivals go on sale at 10am on Thursday, January 30, via the official festival website www.rewindfestival.com.