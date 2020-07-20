The Wokingham Paper

Forget the tiger, here’s the mayor who came to tea (virtually, of course)

by Jess Warren0
Wokingham Town Council
Wokingham town mayor Cllr Tony Lack during the tea party

WOKINGHAM’s town mayor joined a care home for a virtual tea party last week.

Cllr Tony Lack and his wife Claire tuned into the afternoon tea with residents of the Berkshire Care Home in Barkham Road.

The mayor gave everyone a tour of Wokingham Town Hall including the main hall, annexe, council chamber and talked about its history.

The afternoon tea was still a grand affair as the mayor had arranged for a selection of cupcakes to be delivered to the home for residents and team members to enjoy with a cup of tea as they asked questions and chatted.

Resident Michael Mace said: “I was honoured to meet the mayor and mayoress who kindly took us on a tour around the Town Hall which I’ve never visited before.

“They showed us all their special regalia and we even had afternoon tea with them through the screen – isn’t technology wonderful?”

Wokingham town council
Care home residents check in with the mayor

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

