Former Argos store in Wokingham to be turned into new inclusive gym and fitness centre

GYM-GOERS of Wokingham will soon be spoilt for choice as a new fitness centre is opening its doors to the public.

National company énergie Fitness will open its next centre towards the end of November in Erftstadt Court off Denmark Street.

Manager Adam Piper said the new gym centre will revolutionise the fitness scene in Wokingham.

“We’re an affordable club, and a new club,” he said. “We have a large gym floor, loads of classes, and we’re bringing all the modern technology to our members.”

This includes a fitness tracking and 3D body scanning system which allows people to measure their progress.

According to Mr Piper, the new centre will be accessible to all, with its fully accessible toilet. “We are proud to have the second Changing Places facility in the whole of Wokingham,” he said.“It’s important to us that we are inclusive. This is a gym for everyone.”

Wokingham is already home to a number of fitness centres. But according to énergie Fitness, there was a gap in the market following the closure of two other local gyms.

The new centre will open with Covid-related safety measures in mind, said Mr Piper.

“We have the advantage of knowing about the Covid-19 pandemic before opening,” he said.

“We are very focused on creating a clean space where our members are safe.

“As a company we are following the UKactive official guidelines for gym and leisure facilities.”

The gym staff will enforce social distancing, check customers’ temperatures, monitor the capacity and the rooms will have an air purification system installed.

This means that most viruses, bacteria, germs and microbes will be eliminated from the air, the company said.

Mr Piper said he has plenty of past experience in the fitness industry and knows what the people of Wokingham are looking for in a new gym.

“I’ve been working in leisure since I was 16,” he said. “I know the industry very well. I train regularly myself, and I know people around Wokingham.”

“We want to help people in Wokingham to stay fit,” he added. “Wokingham was the most active borough in the UK according to the NHS Digital Stats on Activity and we need to keep it that way.”

The former Argos store in Wokingham is the home for the new fitness centre

Classic memberships cost £28.99 a month and WOW memberships cost £34.99.

The first 200 members to sign up will be eligible for discounted memberships, at £26.99 a month for the classic package, and £29.99 for the WOW deal.

For more information visit www.energiefitness.com/wokingham