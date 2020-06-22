Former Holt School pupil calls for humanities building to be renamed in James Furlong’s memory

A FORMER Holt School pupil is calling for a memorial to her teacher, after his death in the weekend attack at Forbury Gardens.

Megan Webb, who left the school four years ago, has written an open letter to co-headteachers Katie Pearce, Anne Kennedy, and the board of governors, asking for the humanities block to be renamed in James Furlong’s memory.

Mr Furlong, who joined the school in 2012, was the head of history and government and politics.

In her letter, which has more than 150 signatures, Ms Webb wrote: “James Furlong was an exceptional teacher and colleague, and cherished by the Holt School community. His deep knowledge and love for his subject, his nurturing spirit, and his unfaltering kindness towards his students, are treasured by all who knew him.

“Many of his students are indebted to him, having helped them develop a passion and appreciation for history, aiding them in understanding the world through perspectives different to their own, and encouraging introspection, curiosity, and a genuine love for learning.

“We ask that James’ memory be preserved within the school for the years to come. Therefore, we wish to present to you the idea of renaming the current Humanities block to the ‘James Furlong Building’, or some iteration thereof.

“The building was erected and first opened during his time in the department, and though future cohorts of students will never have the privilege of being taught by James, we firmly believe that he should be remembered and honoured by all that pass through its doors.

“James’ legacy is one of wisdom, self-sacrifice, resilience, and determination. We thank him for his patience, his gentleness, and his sincere dedication to his students, colleagues, friends, and family. He is loved, and remembered with fondness and admiration.”

The letter has been signed by more than 150 pupils, alumni, parents and friends of The Holt School.