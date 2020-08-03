Former MI5 secretary celebrates her 100th birthday

A WOKINGHAM woman who worked for MI5 during the Second World War celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Peggy Booth, who lives at Lord Harris Court care home, celebrated her birthday with a 1920s themed party.

Peggy was given bunches of flowers and residents tucked into a cake made by the home’s chef.

She said she was delighted to receive a card from the Queen. And her family were also able to visit in the home’s new Covid-secure visitor pod.

Peggy was born and raised in Hammersmith, on Saturday, July 24, 1920. At school she was a brilliant netball player, despite not being very tall. And as a young woman she worked as a secretary at Austin Motor Company in London.

She met her beloved late husband, Jimmy, just before the start of the Second World War and they married in 1941.

Jimmy was a Spitfire Pilot, and Peggy was a secretary for MI5, dispatching decoded messages to The War Office.

For a year, she worked in the basement of Wormwood Scrubs Prison, joined by cockroaches. And later, she was based at Blenheim Palace.

Peggy was also involved when Rudolph Hess, Adolf Hitler’s deputy visited Scotland in 1941.

Peggy celebrated her bithday with a 1920s-themed party and a vist from her family in the covid-secure visitors room Picture: Lord Harris Court

She took the phone call from MI5 in Scotland after Mr Hess landed, and she called Downing Street to advise them of the news.

The event has since been described as one of the most bizarre episodes of the Second World War.

Mr Hess parachuted from his plane, landing in a field near Eaglesham, Glasgow.

Why he made the journey remains unclear and has been the subject of many conspiracy theories.

After the War ended, Peggy worked for a stockbroker until her son was born.

In later years, she and Jimmy worked together, running a newsagent and Post Office in Bromley, Kent.

Peggy now has two grandchildren and two great granddaughters, who she adores. She is known in Lord Harris Court for her great sense of humour and love of slapstick comedy.

Her family said the secret to her long life may be the regular tipple of Sherry.

On her long and happy marriage, Peggy said: “Be patient, trust one another and always be honest and truthful. You have to work hard to build a relationship, but if you love somebody then everything will work out just fine.”

Steve Stace at Lord Harris Court, Sindlesham said: “It was an honour to celebrate Peggy’s 100th birthday at our home. She is a wonderful lady who is much loved.”