FOOTBALL: FA conclude all grassroots football to end 'null and void' for 2019/20

THE Football Association has chosen to end all grassroots football with immediate effect for the 2019/20 season, resulting in no promotions or relegation for the following campaign.

A statement released by the FA said: “We can now confirm that we have decided that all grassroots football is concluded for the 2019-20 season. This will allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season. Our County Football Associations (CFAs) will be supporting grassroots leagues over the coming days to determine how they should close out their current competitions.

“Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.

“The NLS and the women’s football pyramid were able to build a consensus amongst their leagues and, where possible, aimed to create a consistent approach across all leagues, whilst taking into account the unique characteristics of each individual league.

“As a result, The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two.

“We remain in consultation with the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship Board and clubs regarding the most appropriate way to complete the current season, including for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Academy.”

This means that Binfield’s push for the Hellenic Premier Division title has ended with the Moles finishing in second place after an impressive 17 wins from 22 league games.

Meanwhile, Wokingham & Emmbrook have finished in fourth place in the Hellenic League Division One East, but will not promoted as a result of their 2019/20 campaign due to the season being ruled null and void.

In the same division, Woodley United finish in 15th after making a recovery since the turn of the year and will ply their trade in the Hellenic League Division One East again next season.

Meanwhile, Eversley & California end their Combined Counties Division One campaign in 18th.