Foundry College celebrate VE Day with a special history lesson

STAFF AND students at Foundry College joined together to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE day on Friday, May 8.

We were really looking forward to seeing the Red Arrows on their fly past but unfortunately we couldn’t see them from the school garden.

Refusing to take this disappointment lying down, our Primary students created our own Foundry flying display by making and throwing their homemade spitfire gliders.

The secondary students helped prepare a delicious cream tea which was enjoyed by all on site – including a canine version for our therapy dog. Some of the delicacies on offer were elegant finger sandwiches with a variety of fillings such as ham, cucumber and egg mayonnaise.

Beautiful, light scones with jam and cream and a sumptuous victoria sponge with fresh strawberries. One of the primary students had been busy the day before and brought in some delicious cupcakes for all to enjoy.

During our action packed day, we even had some students learning how to Lindy Hop.

Roy Caine and the Duquessa

Foundry’s resident history teacher, George Bell, brought the past alive as he captivated everyone by recounting the story of his father-in-law, Roy Caine.

At the age of 16, Roy went out as a radio officer on a merchant ship, the Duqessa and on the return from Montevideo it was caught by the German battleship Admiral Scheer.

This was on Wednesday, December 18, 1940. Roy was almost shot as he threw the secret documents and code books over the side.

Taken prisoner with the other officers, he spent that Christmas day in a forward locker of the battleship. He said he was well treated by Captain Kranke, who brought him presents and wished him well.

Transferred to another ship, the Nordmark, then the Eurofels, he eventually found himself in Bordeaux and was sent on by train to Sandbostel and finally to Milag Nord near Bremen. In the camp he was educated, learned to skate, to speak German and even took exams.

The letters and documents he kept are a fascinating record of the life of a young POW and we are very grateful to George for bringing them in and sharing them with us.

Foundry College

