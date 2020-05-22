Foundry College Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week UK 2020

Last Friday, the primary and secondary students of Foundry College came together to create a range of artwork and posters in response to a shout out by Wokingham borough council, who asked pupils to support Mental Health Awareness Week UK 2020, by producing letters, postcards and drawings for isolated residents as part of goody bags or essential deliveries.

This year the theme is kindness and in true Foundry fashion, we rolled up our sleeves and started getting creative and crafty.

Our resident poet and artist CC acknowledged the work of our NHS staff and our solidarity with them in a beautifully designed poster in which a nurse’s uniform is given a Superman makeover with the message that we are in this together.

