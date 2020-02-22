Four charities enjoy a journey into space

FOUR charities have received a cash boost thanks to one of the biggest events in Wokingham’s calendar.

Earlier this month, the committee behind Wokingham Winter Carnival presented three cheques for £3,000 and a fourth for £1,000 to the local organisations.

The money was raised during the Space-themed event, which was held on the last Sunday in November.

Anna Peck from Ashridge Nursery

Receiving the cheques were Kester Russell who helped found The Cowshed; Emma Cantrell from First Days, and Anna Peck from Ashridge Nursery.

A fourth cheque was presented to Wokingham Town Council Mayor Cllr Lynn Forbes on behalf of her charity of the year, Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre.

Kester Russell from The Cowshed

The carnival committee’s vice-chair, Dennis Carver, said: “This is what makes all the work that goes into organising the Wokingham Winter Carnival worthwhile.

“We are always delighted to be able to support such fantastic local charities that are at the heart of our community.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this though without the amazing support we get from our sponsors, stallholders and of course everyone who comes along on the day.”

This year’s Winter Carnival will take place on Sunday, November 29, and the theme will be the environment.

Emma Cantrell receives a cheque from Wokingham Winter Carnival for First Days

The organising committee wants to hear from local charities that are based in Wokingham and making a difference to the environment, who would like to be shortlisted to be a charity of the year.

They can email chairman@wintercarnival.co.uk or send a message via the Wokingham Winter Carnival Facebook page.

The closing date for consideration is Tuesday, March 31.