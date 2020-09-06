Four great recipes perfect for school lunchboxes

Research commissioned by Aldi has revealed that almost a third (30.2%) of parents are concerned about being able to pay for meals as children return to school.

With 41.3% of parents revealing they’ve adopted cooking from scratch during lockdown, and over half (50.8%) saying they will continue to do so when school goes back, Aldi is also helping parents become savvier in the kitchen, by creating a five-day lunch menu including recipes for Ham Pitta Pockets, Chicken, Coleslaw & Houmous Wraps, Tuna Pasta Salad, and Frittata.

They’re quick, easy and fit the bill for mid-week lunchbox fillers.

Ham Pitta Pockets

4 Wholemeal Pittas

Half an Iceberg Lettuce

6 Ham Slices

100g Reduced Fat Soft Cheese

150g Baby Plum Tomatoes

Slice the lettuce and wash. Slice the tomatoes into halves.

Place the pittas into a toaster and cook until golden. Cut each pitta in half – Be careful, there may be hot steam from the opening.

Use the knife if needed to create a pocket in the pitta. Spread the cream cheese evenly on the inside of the pitta.

Fill each pitta. Serve with avocado, carrot sticks and a spoonful of coleslaw.

Chicken, Coleslaw & Houmous Wraps

4 Tortilla Wraps

400g Chicken Mini Fillets

1 Red Onion

Quarter Iceberg Lettuce

150g Coleslaw

150g Reduced Fat Houmous

Olive Oil

Black Pepper

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the chicken fillets on a baking tray, drizzle over a little oil and sprinkle with black pepper – roast for 10 minutes. Peel and thinly slice the red onion. Once cooked – slice the chicken into thinner strips.

Put the wraps in the oven for a minute if you want to eat them warm.

Spread each wrap with a quarter of the houmous, top with lettuce leaves, then the chicken, then top that with some coleslaw and red onion, roll up and slice in half on the diagonal.

Tuna Pasta Salad

200g Fusilli Pasta

150g Baby Plum Tomatoes, quartered

Half Cucumber, diced

1 yellow Pepper, diced

2 small Carrots, peeled and diced

1 Red Onion, peeled and diced

2 cans Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil, drained and flaked

8 tbsp Mayonnaise

Cook the pasta as directed on the packet.

Drain and cool under running water.

Drain again then add to a mixing bowl along with the remaining ingredients.

Mix gently until coated with mayonnaise.

Aldi’s Frittata

70g Specially Selected Smoked Pancetta Strips

1 Medium Red Onion

6 Medium Eggs

70g Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves

150g Baby Plum Tomatoes

60g Grated Mature Cheddar Cheese

1 Pepper

12ml Olive Oil

Sea Salt and Black Pepper

1 x 20cm heavy based frying pan

Pre-heat the grill to high.

Whisk the eggs together and season with a little salt and some black pepper then stir in the grated cheese.

Peel, half and thinly slice the red onion. Slice and dice the pepper.

Chop the pancetta into strips. Cut the tomatoes in half. Sauté the pancetta, pepper and the red onion in the olive oil for 5 minutes until the pancetta is browned and the pepper and onion softened.

Add the tomato halves and the spinach leaves.

Cook stirring till the spinach has wilted.

Pour the egg and cheese mixture over the pancetta mixture in the pan. Lift and tilt the pan to spread the egg mixture evenly. Cook gently for about 5 minutes until the egg has set.

Put the pan under the grill for 3 to 4 mins to set the top.

Allow to cool then cut into wedges.

Refrigerate for up to 2 days.