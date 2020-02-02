Four schools team up to enjoy win in FIRST LEGO League STEM league

THESE children’s parents won’t begrudge them for playing with Lego – it helped them win a regional competition.

Year 6 students from four schools teamed up to take part in the FIRST LEGO League.

Open to youngsters aged nine to 16, it was a STEM challenge based on real-world themes aimed at developing skills needed in future careers.

The regional contest took place in Oxford on Wednesday, January 15, and was themed around architec-ture and the spaces we live in.

There were three parts to the challenge: a robot game, an exploration of core values, and a project.

Each team had three attempts at taking on a robot on a challenge mat. Over two-and-a-half minutes, they had to score as many points as possible. The core values section was aimed at demonstrating to judges that the team can under-stand these aims and stick to them.

For the project, the pupils were tasked with designing an innovative solution to a problem and then share it with others.

Team Inov8 were judged the winners for their project, Spark. For it, they designed and made three prototype robots that would pick up litter in local parks.

They also made a robot to compete in the robot games which completed various challenges through automation.

The team members were Sarah Mohan, Anvi Bhatkal, Jessica Widdicombe from Bearwood Primary School; Mehul Gupta, Nandan Koti from Crosfields School; Aarush Vardhan from Hawkedon Primary School and Yuvraj Basra from Theale Primary school.

The team will now go on to a national final.