Four Sonning residents celebrate £1,000 lottery win this morning

FOUR RESIDENTS in Sonning are celebrating today after a lottery win.

Each of them have won £1,000 as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery, which announces daily prize winners.

The Sonning Meadows neighbours won the cash prize with their postcode RG4 6XB.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a great surprise for our winners. Congratulations to them and I hope this news has made their day.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and this draw was promoted on behalf of Clic Sargent – which has received more than £10.9 million in funding thanks to players.

The charity provides vital emotional, practical, financial and clinical support to young cancer patients and their families during and after treatment.

For more information, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk