Free advice for businesses and self-employed affected by Covid-19 offered by Grazeley-based accountancy firm

A GRAZELEY-based accountancy firm is offering residents the opportunity to talk about Government support during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of initiatives have been announced with the aim of helping businesses get through this tough time, including a furlough scheme, grants and business loans.

There is also a package for self-employed people.

But knowing what people can and can’t claim for can be a minefield.

David Edmonds, who runs Edmonds Accountancy said that the company wants to provide some free advice to support businesses at this time.

“We are happy to provide free advice to anyone or any business who has come under financial pressure either directly or indirectly because of the coronavirus,” he told Wokingham.Today.

“However, if anyone wants advice outside that we are happy to have a discussion with them to see if we can help.

“We all have to pull together at the moment.”

For more details, to ask request support, email admin@edmonds-accountancy.co.uk