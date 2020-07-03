Free car parking after 3pm for visitors to The Lexicon

A BRACKNELL car park is to be made free to park in after 3pm for the rest of the summer.

The offer, at the Princess Square car park in The Lexicon, starts on Tuesday, July 7, and runs until September.

The car park has more than 500 spaces. People taking advantage of the free parking offer must remove their cars by 2am.

Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon, said: “We hope that the free parking in the evenings at Princess Square will in a small way help people wishing to shop and dine at The Lexicon.

“We look forward to welcoming our shoppers back to the town centre and would ask that everyone observes the safety measures in place to ensure a safe visit for all.”

The news has been welcomed by businesses in The Lexicon.

“We’ve had such positive feedback from our customers regarding the free parking initiative in Princess Square and look forward to welcoming them back to our store soon,” said Hazel Corrigan, store manager for Boots Bracknell.

As with all town centres, not all retailers are operating a normal service as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and shoppers are advised to check opening times before travelling.

For more details, log on to: www.thelexiconbracknell.com