Free online sign language lessons for the family from the National Deaf Children’s Society

FREE SIGN language lessons have launched for the next 12 weeks to end a Deaf Awareness Week campaign.

On Friday, May 8, the first lesson in British Sign Language (BSL) was released, and the rest will be published each Friday for 11 more weeks.

Each class run by the National Deaf Children’s Society will cover a different topic, from colours and days of the week to vocabulary and conversation related to family life — so parents and children can learn together.

The National Deaf Children’s Society has said that lockdown is proving to be a “very challenging time for many deaf children and their families.”

And classes are running in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a different tutor for each, meaning families in England can learn specific English signs.

The first video introduced the fingerspelling alphabet.

Carla Rose-Hardman, family programmes manager at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “These are very challenging times for families with deaf children and they can feel isolated and lonely if they’re struggling to communicate.

“These free classes aim to break through that, helping families to learn British Sign Language together in their homes and have some fun along the way.

“Many deaf children benefit from using sign language and when families learn together, it helps them to communicate and express and understand the complex feelings that are part of growing up.

“Family conversations, jokes and activities will also become much more inclusive, which boosts a deaf child’s confidence and wellbeing. We hope that everyone who takes part enjoys increasing their knowledge and expanding their British Sign Language vocabulary.”

The classes will be available via their YouTube channel.