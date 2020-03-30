Free parking at The Oracle in Reading for NHS workers

NHS staff workers can now park for free in a Reading shopping centre.

The Oracle is allowing registered users to take advantage of the spaces in its Riverside car park – just a few minutes’ walk from the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Anyone wanting to take part in the scheme is asked to visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk/nhs-parking and select The Oracle from the list of locations.

Once they have submitted their car registration details and email address, they will be able to park for free from the following day.

An Oracle spokesperson said: “We know that NHS workers are really going the extra mile right now, and we are all hugely grateful for everything they are doing. Hopefully, today’s news will make their journeys to work a little easier and safer.”

The car park is open 24 hours a day, and retailers offering essential products and services, including Holland & Barrett, Boots and Natwest, remain open.

For more details, log on to https://www.theoracle.com/news/free-parking-for-NHS