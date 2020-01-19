Fresh appeal to find man who went missing in Sonning more than a week ago

Alexander Stern from Kensington was last seen in The Bull Inn on Saturday, January 11

Alexander Stern

A FRESH appeal has been made to try and trace a man who was last seen in Sonning more than a week ago.

Alexander Stern was drinking in The Bull Inn around 7.30pm on Saturday, January 11.

Earlier today, Thames Valley Police released new images showing the 36-year-old wheeling a suitcase and heading past the Coppa Club at The Great House in Thames Street, in the direction of Sonning Bridge.

They have also released a picture of the type of suitcase that Mr Stern was wheeling.

Police said that he was wearing dark clothing, carrying a rucksack and a suitcase.

It is possible that he is no longer in possession of the rucksack.

Alexander Stern at the bar of The Bull Inn in Sonning’s High Street

The Missing People Facebook page said he had last been seen in Kensington on Friday, January 9: ” Alexander we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. Call. Text. Anytime. Free. Confidential. 116000.”

Over the past few days, officers have been searching the village and the area around the River Thames with help from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team.

A team from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue are helping police in their search for Alexander Stern in Sonning Picture: Phil Creighton

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ben Henley, said: “We now have some further images to help in the search for Alexander.

“The Police and his family and friends are very concerned for his welfare.

“If you saw Alexander last Saturday or think you may have seen him, please contact Thames Valley Police.

Alexander Stern walking past the car park of Coppa Club in Thames Street, Sonning. He was wheeling his suitcase at the time

“We hope these images may remind you of what Alexander was wearing and carrying that day and hope this could help trace him.

“If anyone in the area could check any CCTV or dash-cam footage they have and let us know of anything you find which could be related to Alexander, please share this with us.

“If you have information about his whereabouts contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43200016370.”