Fresh new look for Wokingham’s Thames Hospice charity shop

Thames Hospice reopened its Wokingham store last Friday to a crowd of eager shoppers and supporters.

The charity’s chief executive Debbie Raven was joined by the Mayor of Wokingham Borough, Cllr Malcolm Richards, to celebrate the new-look on Peach Street and welcome back returning customers.

Julie Rowley, director of retail at Thames Hospice, said: “We were thrilled with the amazing turnout at our Wokingham shop.

“Thank you so much to Councillor Malcolm Richards for supporting us.

“Thank you also to our wonderful loyal customers for making our first day of reopening a great success.

“The store looks fabulous, and it is fantastic to be back open for business raising vital income for the hospice once again.”

The Thames Hospice Wokingham retail team

The shop offers an extensive range of pre-loved womenswear and accessories; a dedicated menswear section and a fun department for children with toys, games and clothing displayed on a colourful toy cart.

There is also a selection of pre-loved homeware, with a full range of books, media and games for all the family.

It is now open Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm, with donations accepted every day during opening hours.