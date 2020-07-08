Fresh start for Home-Start Wokingham

A charity which helps vulnerable Wokingham families has relaunched its services this month.

Home-Start began its remote aid on Wednesday, July 1 following a period of restrictions due to the pandemic.

The adapted service includes emotional support via video call, audio call and text message, as well as some practical support in the form of essential deliveries and doorstep chats.

The help is available to struggling families with at least one child under five and is a temporary alternative to the weekly home visits that the charity’s volunteers traditionally carry out.

Scheme manager of Home Start Wokingham, Emma Roberts said: “We are delighted to be reopening referrals this week as we know lockdown has been tough for many families.”

The team is also recruiting volunteers for its next preparation course which will begin on Monday, September 21 as a series of eight 2-3 hour weekly Zoom sessions.

Ms Roberts added: “If you would like to volunteer to support families across the Borough please do get in touch for a chat.”

For more details or to refer yourself or a family to the charity contact 0118 988 8025 or admin@home-startwd.org.uk. Alternatively, log on to Home Start’s new website www.home-startwd.org.uk.