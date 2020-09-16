FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of September 10, 2020

AN OXTED man pleaded guilty to drug driving in Earley when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 18.

Eli Frederick Ainapore, 21 and from Bluehouse Lane, had been stopped in Church Road on November 13 last year. A test found that he had a form of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his bloodstream.

Ainapore was fined £120 and banned from driving for 12 months. He also had to pay £32 to victim services, but no application for costs was made due to Ainapore’s lack of means.

DRUG driving without insurance has seen a Binfield man banned from driving for 12 months.

Ashley March Callard-Brooks, 37 and from Park Lane, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 18, where he admitted two following offences, which took place on November 28 last year on Oldfield Road in Maidenhead: driving without insurance and a test found that he had a form of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydro-cannabinol in his bloodstream.

In addition to the ban, Callard-Brooks was fined £120, and ordered to pay £32 to victim services. No application for costs was made due to his lack of means.

AN EARLEY woman was banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving.

Christine Glover, 49 and from Doddington Close, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 18.

She had been stopped on February 2 in Meldreth Way, Lower Earley. A test found that she had a form of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her bloodstream.

Glover was fined £130 and ordered to pay £32 to victim services. No application for costs was made due to her lack of means.

A SHINFIELD woman has been given a 12-month driving ban for drug driving.

Jade Kelly, 18 and from Ducketts Mead, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 18.

She had been stopped in the car park of Sainsbury’s in Winnersh on November 4 last year. A test found that she had a form of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her bloodstream. In addition to the ban, Kelly must pay a £193 fine, plus £32 to victim services.

Police also confiscated a quantity of the class B drug cannabis, for which she was fined £128. Kelly can pay at a rate of £20 per month.

DRUG DRIVING in Wokingham on New Year’s Eve has seen a Hillingdon man banned from driving for 12 months.

Aiden Jade Lacey, 32 and from Priory Close in Hayes, was stopped by police on Milton Road at the turn of last year. A test found that he had a form of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his bloodstream.

In addition to the ban, Lacey must pay a £350 fine, plus £85 costs and £35 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

A KENT man has been given a community order after pleading guilty to assaulting another person in Wokingham.

The incident took place on June 6. Thomas Moss, 18 and from London Road in Tunbridge, admitted beating his victim.

Reading Magistrates Court ordered him to undertake 40 hours of community service, pay costs of £85 and £95 to victim services.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD man has been sent to prison for a total of 26 weeks for motoring offences.

George Ionut Petcu, 27 and from Park Lane, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 21.

He had been stopped on the A327 in Arborfield on June 24. A breath test revealed that he had 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Petcu was also driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. For these offences, he was also banned from driving for 48 months, and ordered to pay £115 to victim services.

Petcu also pleaded guilty to failing to appear at the court on July 11, having previously been released on bail pending his hearing. He was given a two-week jail sentence for this, which is part of his 26-week sentence.

Magistrates also heard that Petcu had been stopped on March 4, 2018, on Kiln Ride in Finchampstead, with no insurance.

He was also stopped on July 18, on Nine Mile Ride in Finchampstead. Police found that he had 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. This drink driving offence saw his receive a 12-week jail sentence, which runs consecutively.

A FARLEY HILL man has been jailed for a series of offences.

Reuben William Reed was stopped on Shinfield road on May 9. A breath test found that he had 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Police also found that he was driving without insurance.

Reed, 37 and from Church Road, also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour towards two police officers, and damaging a police van.

Collectively, Reed was jailed for eight weeks, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £128 to victim services.