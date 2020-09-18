FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of September 17, 2020

A WOKINGHAM-based man has pleaded guilty to trespassing with intent to steal.

Nicholae Rotaro, 23 and from Nine Mile Ride, admitted entering Colours Hair Salon in Sandhurst on October 8, 2018.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation and undertake 160 hours’ of community service.

In addition, Reading Magistrates Court ordered him to pay £400 costs and £85 to victim services,at a rate of £100 per month.

Rotaro appeared at the court on July 23.

A WOODLEY man has been banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Gareth Phillips, 26 and from Redwood Avenue, was stopped by police on Badger Way on January 3. A test found that he had a form of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydro-cannabinol in his bloodstream.

In addition to the ban, Phillips was ordered to pay a fine of £120, costs of £85 and £32 to victim services.

A 39-YEAR-OLD from Woodley has been fined £733 for drink driving in Woodlands Avenue.

Annika Louise Johnston, from Shackleton Way, was stopped by police on February 5.

A breath test revealed that she had 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the fine, Johnston is banned from driving for 36 months. This will be reduced by 36 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

She also has to pay £90 to victim services and £85 costs.

A RISELEY man has pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Michael Peter Jones, 20 and from Part Lane, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on July 31, where he admitted being in Woodley on February 6, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby.

Jones was ordered to pay £85 costs and £22 to victim services.

SPENCERS WOOD man who failed to stop when police ordered him to have been banned from driving for 20 months.

Kristoffer Paul Arthur White, 31 and from Appleby Walk, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on August 12.

The incident took place on January 26 this year on Reading’s IDR and Basingstoke Road.

A breath test revealed that he had 176 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also failed to stop on the exit to the Reading Oracle car park despite being ordered to do so by a police constable in uniform.

White’s driving ban will be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a safe driving course. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 to victim services, and he is under curfew until October 20. Between the hours of 8pm and 5am seven days a week, White must stay at his Appleby Walk home.

A WOMAN from Dudley was found to be more than three times over the drink-drive limit when police stopped her in Charvil.

Amanda Jane Venner, 59 and from Marine Crescent in Stourbridge, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on August 14.

The incident took place on the Old Bath Road on January 30 this year. A breath test revealed that she had 252 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 80 micrograms.

Venner has been banned from driving for 27 months. This will be reduced by 27 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

She must also pay costs of £85 and £90 to victim services.

A READING woman has been fined £100 after pleading guilty to stealing from a garage.

Hannah Halstead, 33 and from Oxford Road, visited the BP in Lower Earley on May 21 where she stole bacon worth £37.90.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on August 17, Halstead was fined £100, and ordered to pay £32 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM woman has been banned from getting behind the wheel for six months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Eleanor Louise Doyle, 34 and from Wescott Road, was stopped by police on June 13, along London Road.

A breath test revealed that she had 126 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Doyle appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on August 17, where she was fined £384 in addition to her ban, and also ordered to pay £85 costs and £38 to victim services.

DRINK DRIVING has seen a Woodley man banned from motoring for 12 months.

Matthew Stuart Rowley will have this reduced by 12 weeks if he undertakes a safe driving course.

Rowley, 30 and from Headley Road, was stopped by police on Faringdon Road, Earley, on June 14. A breath test revealed that he had 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Rowley must pay a fine of £80 and £34 to victim services. He appeared in court on August 17.