FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of September 3, 2020

A BRACKNELL man appeared before Reading Magistrates Court after being accused of a series of motoring offences in Earley.

Musa Baya had been stopped by police on March 16.

He pleaded guilty to having 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the drink drive limit; to driving without insurance, a valid driving license and also driving without due care and attention.

Baya, 26 and from Pendlebury, was banned from driving for 24 months; this could be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He must also pay costs of £85 and £90 to victim services.

Baya appeared at the court via a live link in accordance with the Coronavirus Act 2020. The hearing took place on July 13.

A MAIDENHEAD man who was stopped by police in Knowl Hill has been banned from driving for

18 months.

Mark Fitzgerald, 34 and from Greenfields, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 14 where he pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 21.

He had been on the A4 Bath Road and a breath test revealed he had 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fitzgerald’s ban will be reduced by 18 weeks if a safe driving course is undertaken. He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £34 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to shoplifting.

Joshua McClure, 23 and from Jasmine Square, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 15, where he admitted to stealing cleaning products worth £70 from

a Reading branch of the Co-op.

In addition to the discharge, McClure was ordered to pay £70 compensation, £85 costs and £21

to victim services.

DRIVING while over the legal limit has seen an Earley woman given a six-week suspended jail sentence.

Rebecca Maher, 48 and from Ilfracombe Way, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 16, where she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She had been stopped by police on June 2, in the Asda car park in Lower Earley. A breath test found that she had 126 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to her jail term, which is suspended for 18 months, Maher was ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service over the next 12 months. She is banned from driving for 36 months, which will be reduced by 36 weeks if she undertakes a safe driving course.

At the same sitting, the court heard that Maher was stopped three days later, again in the Asda car park in Lower Earley.

A breath test revealed that she had 151 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

For this, she pleaded guilty and was given an additional nine-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Maher must pay £85 costs and £128 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man has been fined £1,000 and banned from getting behind the wheel for

12 months after being stopped for drink driving.

Ewan Roy Barbour, 59 and from Barkham Road, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 15.

He had been stopped on Molly Millars Lane on March 27.

A breath test revealed that he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Barbour’s driving ban will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course.

In addition to the ban and fine, Barbour must pay £100 to victim services and £85 costs.

AN EARLEY man has been banned from driving for 26 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

William David Mears, 31 and from Beech Lane, admitted to the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 17.

He had been stopped on Oxford Road in Reading on May 3. A breath test revealed that he had

101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the ban – which will be reduced by 26 weeks on completion to a safe driving course – Mears was ordered to undertake 120 hours of community service and pay costs of £85 and £95 to victim services.

Mears appeared by video link, as per the coronavirus act 2020.

A BINFIELD woman has been banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Lara Wilding, 29 and from Knox Green, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 17.

She had been stopped on Shinfield Road on December 16 last year. A test revealed that Wilding had a form of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her bloodstream.

In addition to her ban, Wilding was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £32 to victim services.