FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates Court

As published in The Wokingham Paper of February 6, 2020

A MAN from Twyford has been fined £120 after pleading guilty to theft and possessing a class A drug.

Neil Joseph Manning, 36 and from Crest Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on January 9.

He admitted stealing bedding worth £500 from Dunhelm Mill in Calcot on November 2 last year. On the same day, he was found to have diamorphine in his possession.

It was a further offence committed while under a 24-month conditional discharge, imposed by Magistrates on March 8, 2018. No action was taken on the breach, but the drugs were confiscated by police.

Manning was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and £32 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man who assaulted a man in Reading has been ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victim.

Reading Magistrates Court heard that Khalid ALot Hurst, 31 and from Wokingham Road, was in Reading on June 21 last year when he carried out the offence, described as assult by beating.

Hurst pleaded guilty when he appeared before the magistrates on January 10.

He was fined £33, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services, at a rate of £50 a month.

AN EARLEY man who drove without insurance has received eight points on his licence and fined £340.

Andre De Costa, 27 and from Tickhill Close, was stopped by police on Pepper Lane on November 26 last year. He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 14.

In addition to the penalties, Costa must also pay £150 costs and £34 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

A SONNING man has been fined £350 for assaulting a man and a woman in Reading on December 13 last year.

Gagandeep Singh Gill, 31 and from South Drive, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on January 15. He must pay £50 compensation to his victims, £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

DRIVING down a Wokingham road on Christmas Day while over the drink drive limit has seen a Bracknell man banned from getting behind the wheel for 38 months – three years and two months.

Thomas Gary Leader, 27 and from Binfield Road, was stopped by police on Milton Road. A breath test revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Leader pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 15.

His ban will be reduced by 38 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was also fined £200, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £32 to victim services.

A MAN who damaged two cars and a police cell has been ordered to carry out 20 days’ worth of community service.

Rees Murton, 24 and from Planner Walk, in Wokingham, pleaded guilty to three offences – all from December 23 last year – when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on January 15.

Murton damaged a Renault and a Honda, both in Wokingham. While in police custody, he caused £250 damage to the walls of his holding cell.

For the Renault, he was ordered to pay £260 compensation, and £250 compensation for the police cell. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

A WOMAN who drove in Woodley while over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for 17 months.

The ban will be reduced by 17 weeks if Mary Hordle undertakes a safe driving course.

The 43-year-old from Milton Road was stopped on New Year’s Day when she drove along the Bader Way.

A breath test found she had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the ban, Hordle was fined £134 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A SPENCERS WOOD man who pleaded guilty to assault has been made to wear an electronic tag until mid-March.

Bradley Alexander Ponsford, 19 and from Clements Close, changed his initial not-guilty plea when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 17. The incident took place in Wokingham on July 9 last year. He assaulted a man and a police officer.

Under the rules of his curfew, Ponsford must be at his home address from 7pm to 7am each night. The tag will be removed on March 16.

He must also undertake 15 days of community service, pay £100 compensation and £90 to victim services. Ponsford can pay at a rate of £20 per month.

A BUSINESS that used an unlicensed vehicle was found guilty in absence by Reading Magistrates Court at a hearing on January 17.

Fiesta Catering Hire Ltd, based at the Magpie & Parrot pub in Arborfield Road, Shinfield, was found to have used a Chrysler which had not been licensed appropriately.

For the offence, the company was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £200 and vehicle excise back duty of £47.50.

The company was not present at the hearing.