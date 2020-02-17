FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates Court

As published in The Wokingham Paper of February 6, 2020

A DRIVER who had been banned from driving was stopped by police for being behind the wheel of a car in Denmark Street, Wokingham.

The incident happened on November 30 last year.

Darren Wicks, 28 and from Hearsay Gardens in Blackwater, Camberley, pleaded guilty to driving and a second count of driving an uninsured vehicle, when he appeared before Slough Magistrates Court on January 17.

He was ordered to undertake seven days’ community service, fined £50 and told to pay £85 costs and £90 to victim services.

Wicks is also banned from driving for 15 months.

A LOWER EARLEY man was sent to prison for 18 weeks after being found guilty of breaching his court order.

Joshua Florenzous Sofroniou, 27 and from Ramsey Close, was stopped by police in Oxford Road, Wokingham on December 30 last year. A breath test revealed that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was also driving without insurance and that he had previously been disqualified from driving, so was illegally behind the wheel.

Sofroniou was banned from driving for two years, and ordered to pay £122 to victim services.

SPEEDING has seen a Bracknell man receive three points on his licence.

Adam Sagher, 38 and from Cherbury Close, was driving at 39mph along Dukes Ride in Crowthorne on March 28 last year.

In addition to the points, Sagher was fined £100 and ordered to pay £30 to victim services.

A HOME in Finchampstead has been closed by the courts for three months.

Reading Magistrates granted the order at a hearing on January 23.

The address, in Ditchfield Lane, was shut under section 80 of the anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act 2014.

Access is only permitted to police officers and other emergency services workers, or those authorised by Wokingham Borough Council.

A WOKINGHAM man has been banned from driving for 23 months after failing a breath test.

Howard James Platt, 18 and from Crescent Road, was stopped by police on Magnolia Way on December 15.

A breath test found that the teenager had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His ban will be reduced by 23 weeks if he undertakes a safe driving course.

Platt was also fined £250 and made to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A MAN who failed a breath test after being stopped for driving a car along Broad Street has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Keith David Revel, 63 and

from Oxford Road in Wokingham, was stopped by police on

January 9.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on January 23.

In addition to the ban, Revel was fined £366, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A MAN who stole from a number of shops has been given 40 hours of community service.

On January 24, Robert David Potter, 45 and from Chiltern Crescent in Earley, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

• Stealing a fitness tracker, a camera and a hoverboard worth £172.97 from Rymans in Reading on December 27, 2019

• Stealing four bottles of prosecco worth £26 from BP on September 9, 2019

• From Homesense in Reading, he stole Calvin Klein bedding worth £24 on November 4, 2019

• Stealing two gift sets worth £148 from John Lewis in Reading on November 9, 2019.

In each instance, Potter had to pay compensation to the value of each item stolen, at a rate of £5 per week from February 14.

A THREE MILE CROSS man has been found guilty of being in posession of cannabis, a class B drug.

Carlos Fonseca, 22 and from Fawn Drive, was stopped in Wokingham on October 12

last year.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on January 24.

He was fined £130, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services. The drugs were confiscated by police.

Fonseca must pay back at a rate of £40 per week.