FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates Court

As published in The Wokingham Paper of March 5, 2020

A MAN from Earley has been given a six-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to assault.

Adrian Arthur Kearsey, 36 and from Bradmore Way, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 7, where he admitted the attack, which took place in Shinfield on May 4.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging the victim’s moped and crash helmet.

Kearsey was ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £20 to victim services.

A MAN who stole lead from two homes and travelled in a car known to have been stolen, has been ordered to undertake 195 hours of community service by Febraury 6 next year.

Connor Stanley Jones, 20 and from Hampshire Close, Wokingham, changed his not guilty plea to guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 7.

The two lead thefts both took place on April 16 last year. One was to the value of £966.37 and the other value was unknown.

For this, he was ordered to pay compensation of £200, £130 costs and £85 to victim services.

He can pay at a rate of £20 per month from March 1.

A CROWTHORNE man who drove an untaxed car has been fined £220.

John James Frankham, 46 and from Park Home Site off Wellingtonia Avenue, was stopped on June 7 last year in the village.

Frankham was not present when his case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on February 7, and it was proved in his absence.

In addition to the fine, Frankham must pay £200 costs and £30 to victim services.

A USED car dealership based in Wokingham’s Molly Millars Lane was found guilty of keeping an unlicenced vehicle.

Wokingham Cars Ltd was not present when Reading Magistrates Court found the company guilty on February 7.

The offence relates to June 15 last year.

As a result, the company was ordered to pay the outstanding car tax of £75, fined £440 and ordered to pay costs of £200.

A WOODLEY man who drove while over the alcohol limit has been banned from driving for 20 months.

The ban will be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Seventy-year-old Bryan Davey from Howth Drive pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 10.

He had been stopped on November 22 in Woodley Green.

A breath test revealed that he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the ban, he was fined £119 and ordered to pay costs of £100 and £32 to victim services.

DRIVING while over the legal alcohol limit has seen a Twyford man banned from driving for 17 months.

The ban will be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Liam Blackburn, 24 and from Haines Hill, was stopped by police on Shepherds Hill on January 25. A breath test revealed that he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the ban, Blackburn was fined £366, ordered to pay £85 costs and £36 to victim services.

A MAN who drove a van along Nine Mile Ride while disqualified from driving has been banned for a further three months and fined £200.

Michael John Cole, 45 and care of Salvation Army Hall in Sturges Road, Wokingham, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 13.

He had been stopped by police on January 25.

In addition to the ban, he must pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A 12-MONTH ban has been given to a Woodley man who was found to drug-driving.

Police stopped Callum Joseph Hill, 25 and from Welford Road, on September 8 last year.

A blood test found traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis.

Hill pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 13.

In addition to his ban, Hill must pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and £32 to victim services.