From the courts: Cases heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates Court

As published in The Wokingham Paper of March 26, 2020

A MAN who attempted to pay for goods with a stolen bank card has been fined £150.

Audley Wallace, 59 and from Wokingham Road, Reading, carried out the fraud at 6.34am on December 22 last year, at the Loddon Bridge Services on Wokingham Road.

Reading Magistrates Court heard that he tried to use the bank card to pay for goods worth £19.30.

In addition to the fine, Wallace must pay £19.30 compensation, £50 costs and £32 to victim services.

A WOMAN from Wokingham was found guilty of assaulting a police constable.

Angelika Ziarnik, 35 and from Potter Crescent, had pleaded not guilty to the assault and to a second charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Both incidents took place in Reading on August 29, last year.

Reading Magistrates Court heard her case on February 14 and found her guilty, fining her £200, and ordered her to pay £150 costs and £30 compensation.

A CROWTHORNE woman has admitted breaching the terms of her community service.

Faith Christina Nahaboo appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 17, after failing to appear for unpaid work sessions on January 5, 12 and 19, and statutory office appointments on January 8 and 14, as ordered by Berkshire Magistrates Court on June 3 last year.

Magistrates found she had also failed to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse.

Nahaboo, 25 and from Fincham End Drive, is also known as Faith Christina, Faith Harris, Faith Nabutu and Faith Nahboo. She was ordered to undertake 130 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months, continue her rehabilitation activity and pay costs of £60 at a rate of £20 per month.

A MAN who stole three joints of lamb and a range of alcohol has been given a community order.

Neil Joseph Manning, 36 and from Crest Close in Twyford, changed his plea to guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 18.

He had taken the lamb worth £78.51 from Waitrose in Wokingham on May 30 last year, and £40 worth of gin from the Waitrose branch in Woodley onJune 11.

On July 11, he also stole alcohol worth £141 from the Woodley branch of Waitrose.

He was ordered to compensate Waitrose for its losses to the total value of his basket.

Manning was also fined £50 for an offence committed on September 9, 2017: he stole food worth £89.96 from a branch of the Co-op in Hungerford. For this he had been given a conditional discharge.

As part of his punishment, Manning must also undertake a drug rehabilitation course.

A DRINK driver has been banned for getting behind the wheel for 17 months.

Glenn Coles, 26 and from Butchers Row in Twyford, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 19.

He had been stopped on London Road, Reading on November 17 last year.

A breath test revealed that he had 175 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Coles’ ban will be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was also fined £411, ordered to pay £85 costs and £41 to victim services.

A 20-YEAR-OLD from Crowthorne has been sent to a young offenders’ institution for eight weeks for driving while disqualified and under a community sentence.

Jamie Drablow, from Princess Court, Dukes Ride, was stopped on Greenhow, Bracknell on January 17, for driving while disqualified from holding a licence and driving without insurance.

For these offences, he was also ordered to pay £122 to victim services.

Drablow denies five further charges and has been remanded on unconditional bail until April 17 for a trial:

Driving while disqualified on Evendons Lane, Wokingham on September 11, 2019

Failing to give information to the identification of the driver of the vehicle on September 11, 2019

Failing to drive with due care and attention on Evendons Lane, Wokingham on September 11, 2019

Using a vehicle without insurance, on Evendons Lane, Wokingham on September 11, 2019

Driving while over the alcohol limit on Evendons Lane, Wokingham on September 11, 2019.

A breath test of 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath was allegedly recorded by officers.

AN EARLEY woman has been given an interim driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Annika Louise Johnston, 39 and from Freshers Grove, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 20, where she admitted to being behind the wheel in Woodlands Avenue on February 5.

A breath test revealed that she had 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She will be sentenced on May 14.

A 60-YEAR-OLD man from Reading has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 18 months.

Alfred Jideofor Okolonji, from Prospect Street, was stopped by police on Old Wokingham Road in Crowthorne on February 6.

Police found that he did not have insurance or a licence.

He also admitted failing to provide a breath test when in custody at Loddon Valley Police Station.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £32.